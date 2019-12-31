  • Displaying Deals in and Around:
2019 Golf Tour Extravaganza

  • $89.99
  • Retail Price: $350.00
  • You Save: $260.01 (74%)
  • Remaining: 179
  • This deal is hot!
  • Category: Golf
  • Hash: #3679401
The Deal

2019 Golf Tour Extravaganza

Piper Glen
7112 Piper Glen Drive
Springfield, IL 62711
217-483-6537
www.piperglen.com

Iron Horse
2000 Iron Horse Drive
Tuscola, IL 61953
217-253-6644
www.ironhorsegc.com

Univ. of Illinois Orange Course
800 Hartwell Drive
Savoy, IL 61874
217-359-5613
www.uofigolf.com

Univ of Illinois Blue Course
800 Hartwell Drive
Savoy, IL 61874
217-359-5613
www.uofigolf.com

Harrison Hills Golf/Country Club
413 E New St
Attica, IN 47918
765-762-1135
www.harrisonhills.com

Rivercrest Golf Club
14 Club House Dr
Covington, IN 47932
765-793-7888
www.rivercrestgolfclub.com

The Landing at Fort Harrison
3350 N 4th St
Terre Haute, IN 47804
812-460-4000
thelandingatfortharrison.com

Meadowview Golf Course
6489 Meadowview Ln
Mattoon, IL 61938
217-258-7888
meadowviewgolf.com

Lakeshore Golf Course
1460 W 1000 N Road
Taylorville, IL 62568
217-824-5521
golflakeshore.com

Timberlake Golf Course
957 County Rd 700E
Sullivan, IL 61951
217-797-6496
timberlakegolfcourse.com

Lake of the Woods
405 N Lake of the Woods Rd
Mahomet, IL 61853
217-586-2183
www.golfthelake.com

Woodlawn Country Club
902 E Richardson St
Farmer City, IL 61842
309-928-3215
www.woodlawncountryclubfc.com

Harrison Park Golf Course
1300 W Voorhees St
Danville, IL 61832
217-431-2266
www.harrisonparkgolfcourse.com

Wolf Creek Golf Club
2521 Perrysville Rd
Danville, IL 61834
217-446-1025
www.wolfcreeknine.com

Eagle Creek Golf Course
Eagle Creek State Park
Findlay, IL 62534
217-756-5550
www.golfateaglecreek.com

Turtle Run Golf Club
332 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
217-442-3320
www.turtlerungolfclub.com

Willow Pond Golf Course
808 Golf Course Rd
Rantoul, IL 61866
217-893-9000
www.willowpondgolf.com

Moweaqua Golf Course
2598 E 1900 N Road
Moweaqua, IL 62550
217-768-3411
moweaquagolfcourse.com

The Eastwood Golf Course
2000 Eastwood Avenue
Streator, IL 61364
815-673-5551
www.eastwoodtwincreeks.com

Eagle Ridge Golf Course
928 Clinton Rd
Paris, IL 61944
217-463-3434
www.eagleridgeparis.com

Hubbard Trail Country Club
13937 E 3680 N Road
Hoopeston, IL 60942
217-748-6521
www.hubbardtrail.com

Indian Creek Golf Course
7429 N 2200 E Rd
Fairbury, IL 61739
815-692-2655
www.indiancreekcc.net

The Oaks Golf Course
851 Dave Stockton Drive
Springfield, IL 62707
217-528-6600

http://www.theoaksgolfcourse.com/

Indian Springs Golf Course
36846 Indian Springs Road
Saybrook, IL 61770
309-475-4111
http://www.golfatindiansprings.net/

The Fine Print

  • How many deals can I purchase? 2
  • Can be used at other locations? NO
  • Cash/Credit back for unused portion? NO
  • Use more than one deal voucher per visit? YES
  • Face value of deal voucher must be used at time of visit.
  • No cash value.
  • Not valid with any other promotion
  • One round of golf per course.
  • Please call ahead for available tee times.
  • Card is good for one round of golf at the designated courses.
  • Cart rental not included.
  • Course restrictions apply.

    • Promotion Value Expires on:     12/31/2019
    *The Promotional value expires on the date printed on the voucher. If the state or province where the merchant is located prohibits earlier termination, then the amount you paid for the deal voucher will expire five (5) years from the date the voucher is issued. The prepaid portion of the voucher will not expire in states and provinces where it is prohibited by law.