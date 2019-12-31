2019 Golf Tour Extravaganza
Piper Glen
7112 Piper Glen Drive
Springfield, IL 62711
217-483-6537
www.piperglen.com
Iron Horse
2000 Iron Horse Drive
Tuscola, IL 61953
217-253-6644
www.ironhorsegc.com
Univ. of Illinois Orange Course
800 Hartwell Drive
Savoy, IL 61874
217-359-5613
www.uofigolf.com
Univ of Illinois Blue Course
800 Hartwell Drive
Savoy, IL 61874
217-359-5613
www.uofigolf.com
Harrison Hills Golf/Country Club
413 E New St
Attica, IN 47918
765-762-1135
www.harrisonhills.com
Rivercrest Golf Club
14 Club House Dr
Covington, IN 47932
765-793-7888
www.rivercrestgolfclub.com
The Landing at Fort Harrison
3350 N 4th St
Terre Haute, IN 47804
812-460-4000
thelandingatfortharrison.com
Meadowview Golf Course
6489 Meadowview Ln
Mattoon, IL 61938
217-258-7888
meadowviewgolf.com
Lakeshore Golf Course
1460 W 1000 N Road
Taylorville, IL 62568
217-824-5521
golflakeshore.com
Timberlake Golf Course
957 County Rd 700E
Sullivan, IL 61951
217-797-6496
timberlakegolfcourse.com
Lake of the Woods
405 N Lake of the Woods Rd
Mahomet, IL 61853
217-586-2183
www.golfthelake.com
Woodlawn Country Club
902 E Richardson St
Farmer City, IL 61842
309-928-3215
www.woodlawncountryclubfc.com
Harrison Park Golf Course
1300 W Voorhees St
Danville, IL 61832
217-431-2266
www.harrisonparkgolfcourse.com
Wolf Creek Golf Club
2521 Perrysville Rd
Danville, IL 61834
217-446-1025
www.wolfcreeknine.com
Eagle Creek Golf Course
Eagle Creek State Park
Findlay, IL 62534
217-756-5550
www.golfateaglecreek.com
Turtle Run Golf Club
332 E Liberty Lane
Danville, IL 61832
217-442-3320
www.turtlerungolfclub.com
Willow Pond Golf Course
808 Golf Course Rd
Rantoul, IL 61866
217-893-9000
www.willowpondgolf.com
Moweaqua Golf Course
2598 E 1900 N Road
Moweaqua, IL 62550
217-768-3411
moweaquagolfcourse.com
The Eastwood Golf Course
2000 Eastwood Avenue
Streator, IL 61364
815-673-5551
www.eastwoodtwincreeks.com
Eagle Ridge Golf Course
928 Clinton Rd
Paris, IL 61944
217-463-3434
www.eagleridgeparis.com
Hubbard Trail Country Club
13937 E 3680 N Road
Hoopeston, IL 60942
217-748-6521
www.hubbardtrail.com
Indian Creek Golf Course
7429 N 2200 E Rd
Fairbury, IL 61739
815-692-2655
www.indiancreekcc.net
The Oaks Golf Course
851 Dave Stockton Drive
Springfield, IL 62707
217-528-6600
http://www.theoaksgolfcourse.com/
Indian Springs Golf Course
36846 Indian Springs Road
Saybrook, IL 61770
309-475-4111
http://www.golfatindiansprings.net/